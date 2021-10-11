‘Why Lock House When You Have no Cash?’ Thief’s Angry Note to SDM in MP Goes Viral

Dewas: When a sub divisional magistrate in MP returned from a trip on last Saturday, he found his door lock broken, household things ransacked and, during a search later, found an amusing letter in which the thief seemed perturbed with the officer for not keeping enough cash in the house.

“Jab Paise Nahin The to Lock Nahin Karna Tha (When there was no cash, why did you lock the house?” reads the note which the thief had left on a table in one of the rooms.

The government bungalow belongs to SDM Khategaon Trilochan Gaud.

The officer later told police that around Rs 30,000 cash and some gold and silver ornaments were missing. The officer was away for a fortnight or so and the house was locked.

The letter has gone viral on social media with people claiming that the thief was upset with little cash and expected huge sum from the house of a senior officer which is why he left a note. The thief did not take away anything else than cash and jewellery.

Amused netizens took the opportunity to make light of the incident. “It seems crimes have risen in the state but literacy too has surged as the thief was literate,” wrote one twitter user. “The thief is illiterate as educated people now keep cash in bank and transact on mobile phone,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, the police have lodged a case and are looking for the culprit.

The incident has raised questions about the security in the high-profile areas in Madhya Pradesh which also have residences of local members of Parliament and SDM Pradip Soni.

