Why Maha Govt Silent On Growing Crimes Against Women: Darekar

Jalna: BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Saturday accused Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of playing politics on the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh wherein a dalit woman was brutally killed after alleged gang-rape. The Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council told reporters that Deshmukh and Raut are conveniently avoiding speaking on “rising incidents of rapes” in Maharashtra under the watch of the Sena-led MVA dispensation.

“Raut should speak about rape cases in Maharashtra,” Darekar said. Responding to a query, the legislator said Yogi Adityanath government had not failed on any front, but opposition parties are doing politics.

Meanwhile, Darekar demanded the state government declare wet drought in the Marathwada region, failing which protests will be held.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor