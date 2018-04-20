English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Why Manmohan Singh Did Not Sign Impeachment Notice Against CJI Dipak Misra
No Chief Justice has ever been impeached in India and any decision on the notice by the Opposition parties against the CJI is likely to be taken by the Vice President following legal consultations.
File photo of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Image courtesy: PTI)
New Delhi: Even as Congress and six other opposition parties on Friday moved a notice for the impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, there were a few notable names within the Congress who were not party to the cause.
Leading the charge was former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Salman Khurshid said he was "not party to or privy with discussions" talking place in the Congress.
“I hope not and believe not… impeachment is too serious a matter to be played with on the grounds of disagreement with any judgment or with any point of view of the court. I am not party to the discussions that have taken place between the parties therefore for me to say whether the grounds are justified or not would be unfair,” he said.
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram too kept his distance from the present happenings in the party regarding the impeachment of the CJI.
Congress leader Kapil Sibal though had a different take on Manmohan Singh not being a party to the cause.
"We didn't involve Manmohan Singh intentionally as he is an ex-PM," said Kapil Sibal.
Sibal categorically denied rumours that Manmohan Singh refused to sign the petition.
On others who hadn't signed, Mr Sibal said: "We didn't want a few others to be embarrassed as certain matters are pending."
The MPs who signed the notice belong to the Congress, the NCP, the CPI-M and CPI, the SP, the BSP and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The leaders of these parties earlier met in Parliament and gave the final shape to the notice for impeachment.
No Chief Justice has ever been impeached in India and any decision on the notice by the Opposition parties against the CJI is likely to be taken by the Vice President following legal consultations.
