English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
'Why Media Briefing When Matter is Sub Judice': Bombay HC Pulls up Police in Activists Arrests Case
The bench was hearing a petition filed on Friday by one Satish Gaikwad, who claims to be a victim of the Koregaon Bhima violence. He sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case.
Maharashtra ADG Parambir Singh at the press briefing on Friday.
Loading...
Mumbai:The Bombay High Court raised questions Monday over Maharashtra police's media briefing on its case against some prominent activists arrested for their alleged links with Maoists.
State Additional Director General (Law and Order) Parambir Singh along with the Pune police had addressed the media on the case on Friday.
During the press conference, Singh had read out letters purportedly exchanged between the activists. He claimed that the police had "conclusive proof" to link Left-wing activists arrested in June and last week to Maoists.
A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and Mridula Bhatkar questioned how the police could read out such documents which may be used as evidence in the case.
"How can the police do this? The matter is sub judice. The Supreme Court is seized of the matter. In such cases, revealing information pertaining to the case is wrong," Justice Bhatkar said.
Public prosecutor Deepak Thakare said he would speak to the police officials concerned and seek their response.
The bench was hearing a petition filed on Friday by one Satish Gaikwad, who claims to be a victim of the Koregaon Bhima violence. He sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case.
Gaikwad urged the high court to restrain the Pune police from further probing the case, and stay the investigation.
The bench posted the petition for further hearing on September 7.
Gaikwad in his petition also alleged that the Pune police were investigating the case unfairly and with malafide intentions.
"It is unfortunate that the Pune police have arrested intellectual persons of society, who are social rights activists, advocates, human rights activists, poets, writers and other respectable persons," he said in the petition.
Since provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act have been invoked in the case, it would be appropriate for the NIA to probe it, the petitioner said.
Police had arrested activists Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen and Mahesh Raut in June while probing the alleged Maoist connection with the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31 last year.
Inflammatory speeches at the event led to violence at Koregaon Bhima near Pune on the next day, police had alleged.
Last Tuesday, police arrested five more Left-wing activists -- Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navalakha -- from different places in the country.
The Supreme Court later ordered that the five be kept under house arrest till September 6.
State Additional Director General (Law and Order) Parambir Singh along with the Pune police had addressed the media on the case on Friday.
During the press conference, Singh had read out letters purportedly exchanged between the activists. He claimed that the police had "conclusive proof" to link Left-wing activists arrested in June and last week to Maoists.
A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and Mridula Bhatkar questioned how the police could read out such documents which may be used as evidence in the case.
"How can the police do this? The matter is sub judice. The Supreme Court is seized of the matter. In such cases, revealing information pertaining to the case is wrong," Justice Bhatkar said.
Public prosecutor Deepak Thakare said he would speak to the police officials concerned and seek their response.
The bench was hearing a petition filed on Friday by one Satish Gaikwad, who claims to be a victim of the Koregaon Bhima violence. He sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case.
Gaikwad urged the high court to restrain the Pune police from further probing the case, and stay the investigation.
The bench posted the petition for further hearing on September 7.
Gaikwad in his petition also alleged that the Pune police were investigating the case unfairly and with malafide intentions.
"It is unfortunate that the Pune police have arrested intellectual persons of society, who are social rights activists, advocates, human rights activists, poets, writers and other respectable persons," he said in the petition.
Since provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act have been invoked in the case, it would be appropriate for the NIA to probe it, the petitioner said.
Police had arrested activists Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen and Mahesh Raut in June while probing the alleged Maoist connection with the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31 last year.
Inflammatory speeches at the event led to violence at Koregaon Bhima near Pune on the next day, police had alleged.
Last Tuesday, police arrested five more Left-wing activists -- Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navalakha -- from different places in the country.
The Supreme Court later ordered that the five be kept under house arrest till September 6.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
-
Sunday 02 September , 2018
Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Sunday 02 September , 2018 Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Detailed Analysis - Fuel Prices Reaches All Time High, Which Car to Buy: Petrol or Diesel?
- xXx Sequel: Deepika Padukone Will Again be Part of Vin Diesel's Action Franchise, Confirms Director
- Mahindra Marazzo MPV Launched in India for Rs 9.99 Lakh, Gets 7 and 8-Seater Cabin
- Apple iPhone Xs And Watch Series 4 Appear in Gold Version, Set to Launch on September 12
- Season Will be Difficult for Man United But Target is to Always Win, Reiterates Jose Mourinho
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...