Why No Action Taken Against Ganesh Idol Immersion in Hussain Sagar: T’gana HC Asks Govt

Telangana High Court on Wednesday pulled up Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and police officials for failing to submit reports on measures taken to prevent Ganesh idol immersion at Hussain Sagar during festivities in the city. Hearing the case for a second time, a bench comprising of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Vijaysen Reddy expressed discontent at the officials for ignoring their orders given earlier on the issue.

The court had already asked officials to take measures and submit reports on the steps to prevent people from gathering and avoid immersion of Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar which was already polluted and amid concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advocate Mamidi Venumadhav had twice appealed to the high court to prevent immersion of Ganesh and Durga idols in Hussain Sagar to prevent further pollution.

The government counsel stated that they appeal to the people to avoid idols’ immersion in the Hussain Sagar, mass gatherings and instead conduct festivities in their homes. Not convinced with the counsel’s submission, the court expressed dismay on why they could not take measures in this regard. “The religious programs can be conducted by people but not at the cost of their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic," the court observed. It asked the officials of the GHMC and City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to submit the reports by September 1 and posted the case to that date. Failing to give the report, the GHMC and top police officials should attend the court in person to explain, the court added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here