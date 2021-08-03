‘Why No Action Yet?’ Allahabad HC Rebukes UP Govt Over Suspension of Doctor in Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy

Lucknow: A pediatrician who was suspended from Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College four years ago over deaths of several children, has approached the Allahabad High Court to challenge the suspension.

On hearing Dr Kafeel Ahmed Khan’s petition, the high court reprimanded the government and asked why Dr Khan has been kept under suspension for four years. It also sought explanation for why the departmental action has not been completed yet.

A single bench of Justice Yashwant Verma has now sought a reply from the state government in this matter by August 5 and ordered that the report of the investigation be presented.

In his petition, Khan said he was suspended on August 22, 2017 in the oxygen supply case. A departmental inquiry was also set up in the matter. He approached the court after action was not completed and filed a petition. The high court ordered in March 2019 that action should be completed within three months. After this, the department presented the report on April 15, 2019 and after accepting the investigation report, order was given again on two points for investigation.

Dr Khan claims that he has waiting for justice for four years. “Whatever decision has to be taken in my case, the officials should take it, but keeping the investigation pending for four years is not appropriate,” he said. The court has now taken a tough stand in the matter and the next hearing will take place on August 5.

