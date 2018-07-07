English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Why No Black Cloth Was Allowed at PM Modi's Rally in Jaipur
Policemen were seen checking people for any piece of black cloth and anyone wearing a black shirt was not allowed in.
PM Narendra Modi after addressing a rally in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on July 7, 2018. (PTI Photo)
Jaipur: People wearing black or carrying any black cloth on them were kept out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in the city on Saturday.
The restriction was apparently meant to rule out any chance of a protest at the venue.
Policemen were seen checking people for any piece of black cloth and anyone wearing a black shirt was not allowed in.
In March, a group of people at the prime minister's rally in Jhunjhunu had waved pieces of black cloth while shouting slogans against Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vikas Pathak said about 60 people who appeared suspicious were detained near Amrudon ka Bagh, where the public meeting was held.
The meeting was attended by a large number of beneficiaries of schemes run by the Centre and the state government.
A Gujjar group recently threatened to protest in Jaipur during the prime minister's visit, but had later called off the agitation.
Also Watch
The restriction was apparently meant to rule out any chance of a protest at the venue.
Policemen were seen checking people for any piece of black cloth and anyone wearing a black shirt was not allowed in.
In March, a group of people at the prime minister's rally in Jhunjhunu had waved pieces of black cloth while shouting slogans against Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vikas Pathak said about 60 people who appeared suspicious were detained near Amrudon ka Bagh, where the public meeting was held.
The meeting was attended by a large number of beneficiaries of schemes run by the Centre and the state government.
A Gujjar group recently threatened to protest in Jaipur during the prime minister's visit, but had later called off the agitation.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy a Late Night Dinner at Her Place; See Photos
- Deepika Padukone's Dance for Her 'Hottie' Ranveer Singh is Hard to Miss, Watch Video
- New Car Discounts in July 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500 and More
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Of Belgium's Golden Generation and Scifo's Prediction
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield