Why No Ban on Theatres, Bars & Rallies: HC Asks Telangana Govt amid Surge in Covid Cases

The Telangana High Court on Friday expressed displeasure over the rising coronavirus cases and shortages in vaccine jabs, oxygen and covid tests. The court reprimanded the state government on shortfall in oxygen, facilities, and tests conducted amid the ongoing second covid-19 surge.

In a case hearing on covid supplies, the court sought to know why there is no ban on bars, pubs and cinema theatres when cases are rising across the country. “Mere imposing of night curfew in the city and state will not be enough amid rising number of cases," the court observed and ordered the state government to take steps to stop people’s movements, gatherings and rallies.

The court also questioned why elections for urban local bodies remain on schedule amid the recent surge. In a rap to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao, the court asked why the government is not enforcing laws against public moments to check virus spread.

On the issue of shortfall of oxygen and Remdesivir injections in the state, it also criticised the government for not taking adequate steps. Health minister Eatala Rajender’s statement on alarming shortages in oxygen and vaccine jabs contradicts with the state government’s response to the issue, the court said.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and minister KT Rama Rao said he has tested Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms.

Assembly secretary Dr V Narasimha Charyulu also reported positive for the novel coronavirus. He is getting treatment at NIMS and under the doctor’s observation.

