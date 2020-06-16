'Why No Insurance Cover for Mental Health?' As India Talks Depression, SC Issues Notices to Centre, Regulator

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre and the IRDAI, the regulatory body for insurance sector, on a plea seeking extension of financial cover for mental illnesses too.

Agreeing to examine the issue, the top court sought replies on why insurance cover should be extended to those dealing with mental health issues.

The court posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has prompted open discussions on mental health issues like depression and anxiety, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2018, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had directed insurance companies to make a provision to cover mental illness in policies.

Citing the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 which had come into force in May 2018, the regulator had said that “every insurer shall make provision for medical insurance for treatment of mental illness on the same basis as is available for treatment of physical illness.

According to the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, every person with mental illness shall be treated as equal to persons with physical illness in the provision of all healthcare.

Note: If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

