'Why No Neutral Agency?': Assam CM Sarma Questions Mizoram Govt on Being Booked for Border Dispute

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to him being booked for Mizoram border violence news of on Twitter. While asserting that he will be “happy to join" any investigation into the matter, Sarma questioned the Mizoram government that why the probe was not handed over to a neutral agency.

“Will be very happy to join in any investigation. But why the case is not being handed over to a neutral agency, especially when the place of occurrence is well within the constitutional territory of Assam? Have already conveyed this to Zoramthanga ji," he tweeted.

The Centre has stepped in to control the situation, asked police forces of both states to stand down at the border, and increased the deployment of paramilitary forces in trouble-struck areas.

But the fresh action by Mizoram Police underscores the tensions casting a long shadow on relations between the two states who find themselves stuck in a quagmire. Assam has advised its people not to travel to Mizoram in such a charged atmosphere.

Four senior officials of Assam Police, booked along with the CM, are Inspector General Anurag Aggarwal, Cachar Deputy Inspector General Devojyoti Mukherjee, Cachar Superintendent of Police Cahndrakant Nimbalkar, and officer in-charge of Dholai police station Sahab Uddin.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli and Cachar Divisional Forest Officer Sunnydeo Chaudhary have also been booked in the first information report (FIR) filed in Vairengte Police Station (Kolasib).

The development comes hours after legislators cutting across party lines in Assam’s Barak Valley, which comprises Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj, met in Silchar and agreed to initiate legal action against the Kolasib Superintendent of Police for the 26 July incident.

The four policemen and two district officials have been called for questioning on Sunday, Mizoram Police’s Neihlaia told PTI. He also said cases had been filed against over 200 unidentified Assam Police personnel.

There have been reports that Assam summoned six officials of Kolasib district for questioning two days after the firing incident. They are Kolasib Deputy Commissioner H Lalthlangliana, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vanlalfaka Ralte, Additional SP David JB, Vairengte Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) C Lalrempuia, 1st Indian Reserve Battalion Additional SP Bruce Kibby and Vairengte Sub-divisional Police Officer Thartea Hrangchal.

