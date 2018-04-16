English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Why Not Apologise for 'Thulla' Remark Too, Delhi HC Asks Kejriwal After Sorry Spree
During the past few weeks, Arvind Kejriwal has tendered apologies to Jaitley, Bikram Majithia and others for his comments against them.
File image of AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal why cannot he apologise to a constable for allegedly using the slang 'thulla' for policemen, when he has been seeking pardon from others like Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Justice Anu Malhotra said if Kejriwal is apologising to others for his remarks, why can't he do the same to the police officials and settle the matter.
His counsel said he would seek instructions from the chief minister on this, following which the court listed the matter for further hearing on May 29.
The court was hearing a plea by Kejriwal seeking quashing of a trial court order summoning him in a criminal defamation complaint filed by a constable.
During the past few weeks, Kejriwal has tendered apology to Jaitley, Bikram Majithia and others for his comments against them.
The court had earlier stayed the trial court order summoning Kejriwal in the defamation complaint filed by Delhi Police constable Anil Kumar Taneja, who had sought dismissal of his petition seeking stay and quashing of the trial court order summoning him.
Opposing the Chief Minister's plea, the constable in his reply, filed through advocate L N Rao, had alleged that Kejriwal had "crossed all limits of decency" by using the insulting word 'thulla' for a policemen in an interview to a news channel.
Taneja, who had filed the criminal defamation complaint filed on July 23, 2015, had claimed that by using the slang, Kejriwal "has intentionally insulted entire Delhi Police force as a whole and caused unnecessary provocation to the police personnel in Delhi".
The high court in July last had asked Kejriwal to explain the meaning of word 'thulla' he had allegedly used against the policemen while staying the trial court's order.
The word used by Kejriwal is a Hindi word and the high court wanted to know its meaning as it does not exist in the dictionary. Earlier, Kejriwal's counsel had told the court that the word was not used against all policemen but against those indulging in wrong practices.
Also Watch
Justice Anu Malhotra said if Kejriwal is apologising to others for his remarks, why can't he do the same to the police officials and settle the matter.
His counsel said he would seek instructions from the chief minister on this, following which the court listed the matter for further hearing on May 29.
The court was hearing a plea by Kejriwal seeking quashing of a trial court order summoning him in a criminal defamation complaint filed by a constable.
During the past few weeks, Kejriwal has tendered apology to Jaitley, Bikram Majithia and others for his comments against them.
The court had earlier stayed the trial court order summoning Kejriwal in the defamation complaint filed by Delhi Police constable Anil Kumar Taneja, who had sought dismissal of his petition seeking stay and quashing of the trial court order summoning him.
Opposing the Chief Minister's plea, the constable in his reply, filed through advocate L N Rao, had alleged that Kejriwal had "crossed all limits of decency" by using the insulting word 'thulla' for a policemen in an interview to a news channel.
Taneja, who had filed the criminal defamation complaint filed on July 23, 2015, had claimed that by using the slang, Kejriwal "has intentionally insulted entire Delhi Police force as a whole and caused unnecessary provocation to the police personnel in Delhi".
The high court in July last had asked Kejriwal to explain the meaning of word 'thulla' he had allegedly used against the policemen while staying the trial court's order.
The word used by Kejriwal is a Hindi word and the high court wanted to know its meaning as it does not exist in the dictionary. Earlier, Kejriwal's counsel had told the court that the word was not used against all policemen but against those indulging in wrong practices.
Also Watch
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Monday 16 April , 2018 BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Saturday 14 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Asian Cup Miracle Breathes Fresh Life in War Torn Yemen
- IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Demolish Delhi Daredevils - Watch the Highlights
- Jodhpur Court Allows Salman Khan to Travel Abroad
- Dhadak Shoot Wrap: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Adorable Picture With Ishaan Khattar, Shashank Khaitan
- Fresh IPL Betting Racket Cracked by Delhi Police