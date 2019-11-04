'Why Not Ask Javadekar to Do Election Stunts Too': Atishi Hits Back at Vijay Goel Over Odd-Even Rule

A day after BJP MP Vijay Goel slammed Delhi government's odd-even road scheme by terming it an election stunt, AAP leader Atishi hit back and said that he should ask Environment Minister Prakash Javdekar to "do some election stunts".

Goel in his statement on Sunday had said that he would violate the scheme, as a 'symbolic' gesture against the odd-even scheme as it was 'an election stunt and drama in view of assembly election'.

Atishi, however, did not mince her words while responding to the provocation. "Why don’t you ask @PrakashJavdekar to do some election stunts as well? At least that would ensure he takes some steps to reduce stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana!" she tweeted.

Their spar of words comes as Delhi is facing the worst pollution-related crisis in three years.The AQI on Sunday breached the 999-mark in about 18 places of the national capital. The odd-even scheme came to into effect on Monday, which saw AQI at 439 that falls in the "severe" category.

Soon after the scheme was implemented reports emerged that two drivers had been fined for driving odd numbered vehicles. In 2016, when the scheme was first implemented, Goel staged a similar "protest" and paid a fine of Rs 2000.

