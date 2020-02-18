Why Not Rohingya, Ahmadiyya Muslims? Karat Questions ‘Selective’ Inclusion of Communities in CAA

Raipur: CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat has asked why the Rohingya and Ahmadiyya Muslims, facing persecution in Myanmar and Pakistan, are not covered under the new citizenship law if the Centre is so much concerned about people facing atrocities in neighbouring countries.

Terming the Citizenship Amendment Act as "divisive and discriminatory", she said it is India's tragedy that instead of external forces, the central government itself is engaged in "weakening the Constitution and dividing the country".

She also hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that in 1950, when the entire country welcomed the Constitution drafted under the leadership of Dr B R Ambedkar, "the RSS was the one which opposed it".

"They call them 'Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh', but it is 'Rashtriya Sarvanash (destroyer) Sangh'," Karat said.

She was addressing a protest against the CAA, the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR), largely attended by

Muslim women, at Jaistambh Chowk here on Monday night. The protest site has been dubbed as 'Shaheen Bagh of Raipur' by the protesters.

"You (Centre) are saying that you have love and concern for the persecuted people in neighbouring countries. We agree that such people should be given shelter. But only three countries - Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh – are our neighbours? Are there no persecuted people in Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka?" Karat asked.

She sought to know why there is no mention of Tamils in CAA, despite over one lakh Tamil refugees living in India. "Why you (government) don't have feelings for Rohingyas and Ahmadiyya facing atrocities in Myanmar and Pakistan (respectively). Why the two sects were not included in the new law. Is it because they are not Hindus? You are not concerned about persecuted people, rather you are projecting your narrow agenda," she alleged.

