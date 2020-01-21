Why PM Not Accepting My Suggestion of Holding Open Debate on CAA With 5 Critics, Asks P Chidambaram
Let five critics of CAA-NPR debate the PM. Let the event be televised live. And let the people draw their own conclusions, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Twitter.
File photo of P Chidambaram. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why he or his government did not accept his suggestion of the PM holding an open debate with five critics of the CAA and let people draw their own conclusion.
"I had suggested that the PM should select five of the most articulate critics and hold a Q&A session with them. Why doesn't the PM/Government accept the suggestion?
"Let five critics of CAA-NPR debate the PM. Let the event be televised live. And let the people draw their own conclusions," he said on Twitter.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Curious Case of BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga, Twitter 'Troll' Who Could be Future Neta
- These Memes From Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer Prove That the Film is Already a Hit
- American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing to Deplane Unruly Passenger
- FASTag Recharge Now Made Easier by PhonePe, Google Pay And BHIM: Here is How
- OnePlus 8 Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Spotted in Leaked Photo