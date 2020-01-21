Take the pledge to vote

Why PM Not Accepting My Suggestion of Holding Open Debate on CAA With 5 Critics, Asks P Chidambaram

Let five critics of CAA-NPR debate the PM. Let the event be televised live. And let the people draw their own conclusions, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Twitter.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 10:52 PM IST
Why PM Not Accepting My Suggestion of Holding Open Debate on CAA With 5 Critics, Asks P Chidambaram
File photo of P Chidambaram. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why he or his government did not accept his suggestion of the PM holding an open debate with five critics of the CAA and let people draw their own conclusion.

"I had suggested that the PM should select five of the most articulate critics and hold a Q&A session with them. Why doesn't the PM/Government accept the suggestion?

"Let five critics of CAA-NPR debate the PM. Let the event be televised live. And let the people draw their own conclusions," he said on Twitter.

