'Why Praise for Encounters Only in Films': Andhra CM Lauds Killings in Telangana Rape and Murder Case

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday blamed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for opposing the police encounters of the four accused in the case of the gruesome rape and murder of a Telangana veterinarian. Reddy lauded the Telangana Police for the killings.

In an emotion-filled speech on women's safety in the state Assembly on Monday, Reddy said, “As a father of two daughters, the incident left me deeply agonised. As a father, how should I react to such incidents? What sort of punishment would give a parent relief? We should think about it.”

“Hats off to KCR (Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao) and Telangana police officers. KCR has done the right thing. I would like to appreciate the Telangana government for taking this daring step,” he added.

Condemning the NHRC’s attitude towards the case, Reddy said, “If the hero in a movie kills someone in an encounter, we all clap and say the movie is good. If a daring person does that in real life, someone will come down from Delhi in the name of the National Human Rights Commission. They will say this is wrong, it should not happen like that. And they question why did they do this."

Reddy also announced that his government would introduce a Bill in the ongoing session of the legislature to enact a strong law to ensure speedy trial of cases of atrocities against women with the appropriate punishment. The bill proposes capital punishment in 21 days for those who found guilty of raping women.

(With PTI inputs)

