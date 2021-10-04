Why Protests in Poll-Bound UP, Not in Chandigarh, Asks RSS Affiliate, Condemns Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

Condemning the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 in which nine people, including three BJP workers, a driver and a journalist died, RSS-affiliate farmer’s body Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has called the protests “political” in the “poll-bound state”.

All India national secretary of BKS Mohini Mohan said, “From the first day of protest, we had sensed that it will take a political turn. Now, politics is happening in the name of farmers, nothing explains the protests in the poll-bound state.”

Mohan said the farmers’ body does not “tolerate any kind of violence” and it is “condemnable that farmers and others have lost lives in the name of farm protests.”

Farmers face problems due to government’s apathy and “keep fighting for it, it is a long fight,” Mohan added.

He pointed out that the farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Western UP have raised their concerns about the current laws. “They should have fought against their policies in Chandigarh but that did not happen because of its political nature.”

The body has called for an investigation and strict action against those “protesting in the name of farmers.”

The violence allegedly broke out on October 3 after the week-long protests in Lakhimpur Kheri over a comment by minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni, who was on his way to his village after deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya was to arrive in Lakhimpur to inaugurate government projects in the presence of Teni.

This was followed by angry farmers who allegedly torched two vehicles belonging to the minister’s convoy.

Farmers alleged that Teni’s son Ashish Kumar Monu was in a vehicle with armed men that deliberately ran over farmers in Tikunia.

