English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Why Ruchir Sharma Won't Advise PM Narendra Modi On Indian Economy
At the News18 Rising India Summit, Ruchir Sharma of Morgan Stanley spoke about his time in Russia when he faced Vladimir Putin.
Ruchir Sharma is chief global strategist and head of equity team at Morgan Stanley. (News18)
New Delhi: Ruchir Sharma may have a lot of ideas for the growth of the Indian economy, but he’s not willing to advise Prime Minister Narendra Modi on it. “I would rather observe, than advise,” he said, adding that no one quite listens to his suggestions.
At the News18 Rising India Summit, the Indian investor who has widely written on global economics and politics, spoke about his time in Russia when he faced Vladimir Putin. In Putin’s presence, Sharma took to the stage to make his own presentation about the Russian economy. He first pointed out that Putin has been a ‘reformer’ when he first came to power, but things changed for the worse after that. “It was in stark contrast to who Putin was initially,” Sharma said.
While Sharma continued his criticism, the Russian President didn’t bat an eyelid. “He, in fact, took notes,” said Sharma. When it was Putin’s turn to speak, he spoke about the issues raised by Sharma.
Sharma, the Chief Global Strategist and head of Emerging Markets Equity team at Morgan Stanley, was very pleased with himself. It felt like a pat on his back. After all, Putin was taking into account the issues he raised. Or so he thought.
The next morning, Sharma was woken up by a number of phone calls. He was asked to check the newspapers. All the Russian newspapers had the same headline— “Who is this man advising Putin?” The newspapers were quite disappointed with Sharma’s guts and advised him to leave the country.
“I left Russia and never returned,” said Sharma.
When he was asked further if he would want to showcase a similar presentation for Prime Minister Modi, Sharma was quick to respond. “I will not advise on anything regarding India. I love the country and want to come back,” he said as the audience cackled up and applauded.
Also Watch
At the News18 Rising India Summit, the Indian investor who has widely written on global economics and politics, spoke about his time in Russia when he faced Vladimir Putin. In Putin’s presence, Sharma took to the stage to make his own presentation about the Russian economy. He first pointed out that Putin has been a ‘reformer’ when he first came to power, but things changed for the worse after that. “It was in stark contrast to who Putin was initially,” Sharma said.
While Sharma continued his criticism, the Russian President didn’t bat an eyelid. “He, in fact, took notes,” said Sharma. When it was Putin’s turn to speak, he spoke about the issues raised by Sharma.
Sharma, the Chief Global Strategist and head of Emerging Markets Equity team at Morgan Stanley, was very pleased with himself. It felt like a pat on his back. After all, Putin was taking into account the issues he raised. Or so he thought.
The next morning, Sharma was woken up by a number of phone calls. He was asked to check the newspapers. All the Russian newspapers had the same headline— “Who is this man advising Putin?” The newspapers were quite disappointed with Sharma’s guts and advised him to leave the country.
“I left Russia and never returned,” said Sharma.
When he was asked further if he would want to showcase a similar presentation for Prime Minister Modi, Sharma was quick to respond. “I will not advise on anything regarding India. I love the country and want to come back,” he said as the audience cackled up and applauded.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Friday 16 March , 2018 Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Joins In As World Prepares To Celebrate French Gastronomy On March 21
- Zuckerberg Goes 007 Mode: Sets up 'Secret Police' to Find Information Leakers in Facebook
- Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi
- Watched Virat Kohli Behave Like a Clown: Paul Harris
- Karan Johar Says He Uses To Be Called A 'Pansy' In School