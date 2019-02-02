English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Why Send Notice to Those Serving Tea?: Mamata Says PM Modi Making Polls a ‘Personal Fight’
West Bengal Chief Minister said she was waiting for the day when even the person who cooks food for her would be questioned by government agencies.
File Photo of Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi.
Kolkata: Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "compelling" his officers to send notices for "humiliating opposition political leaders", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she had no problem if the authorities choose to arrest her.
"I have opposed the (interim) Budget. I have said a few words before you. For this if they arrested me also, I don't have a problem," Banerjee said, adding: "My Hindi is not good. I said they may do it because this is their habit".
The Trinamool Congress supremo, however, said she was not blaming officials. "I don't blame the officers, because they are compelled to do that. I am told that Narendra Modi ji summons officers to his residence. He then tells them do something, do something to bring down the Opposition in the eyes of the people," she said.
Banerjee said she was waiting for the day when even the person who cooks her food would be questioned by government agencies.
"Why are you humiliating even those who have been working with us for 30-40 years? These people don't do anything, they only look after the household. They only carry out instructions... How can you send notices to even those who serve tea?" she asked.
Alleging that the Modi-led BJP government was fighting it "personally" as they were incapable of taking on the opposition politically. "You cannot fight us politically. If you fight us politically, we have no problem. But why are you fighting it personally? You are humiliating all political leaders,” she added.
The Chief Minister's outburst came a day after Manik Majumdar, her close aide and long-time secretary of the small office at her south Kolkata's Kalighat residence, was quizzed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the multi-billion rupee Saradha ponzi scam.
Banerjee, however, threw a challenge to Modi saying "the way we do our politics with a pure heart, nobody else does".
