'Why So Many Civilian Killings Despite...?' Amit Shah's Series of Questions in J&K High-level Security Meet

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday raised a series of questions concerning the surge in civilian killings and terror recruitment and urged security forces to work in tandem to flush out terrorists during the high-level security review meeting, sources said.

Shah, who landed in Srinagar for his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was revoked in August 2019, asked security forces why civilian killings are taking place despite so much force on the ground. Sources said he also asked why the surge in terror recruitment and prolonged operations in Rajouri and Poonch.

The home minister asked all agencies to work in tandem to flush out terrorists from the Valley as soon as possible and urged the police to ensure radicalisation is controlled.

“We want peace in Valley, but killings of civilians are counterproductive," Shah said.

ALSO READ | Amit Shah in J&K: Final Push Needed to End Terrorism, Says HM, Asks Security Forces to ‘Iron Out Glitches’

Indian Army commanders informed the home minister of the steps taken to control infiltration. The Jammu and Kashmir Police showed a presentation on radicalisation, terror recruitment, and drones used to drop weapons. Security forces said steps have been taken to bring to justice the victims of civilian killings and catch the terrorist responsible.

Security was beefed up across Kashmir ahead of Shah’s visit that comes in the wake of the spate of civilians, particularly non-locals and minorities, being killed. Additional forces have been deployed, particularly in the city, officials said.

Fifty companies of additional paramilitary forces, about 5,000 troopers, are being inducted into the Valley. Bunkers manned by CRPF forces have come up in several areas of the city and other parts of Kashmir valley, the officials said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.