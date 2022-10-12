Why Tamil Nadu Need More Palm Trees and What State Govt Is Doing to Increase Palmyrah Population

To know the history of a society, one can predominantly focus on its rituals, food habits, attire, and literature. In that way, whenever the history of Tamilians is considered, the state tree–‘Palmyrah’ or the palm– plays a huge role in the economic and cultural landscape of Tamil Nadu

The ecosystem of the tropical forests in the state include palm trees, and the numerous species in the ‘palm’ family are significant economically.

Palm Trees are part of Tamil Nadu’s cultural and economic fabric

As per recent data, palm trees grow in 108 countries. Around 2,600 different species of palm from 200 different genera can be found worldwide. In India, there are about 105 species of palm in 22 genera, of which, Tamil Nadu is home to 50 per cent of all Indian palm trees.

Studies say that there were 30 varieties of palm trees in Tamil Nadu once upon a time, but just three–Naatupanai, Koonthapanai, and Thalipanai–are being identified these days.

The male and female palms come from two different varieties. The male palm tree produces only flowers, while the female tree produces fruits as well.

In Tamil Nadu, palm leaf was the dominant material until the introduction of paper. This leaf can reportedly survive for up to a hundred years.

The growth of palm trees has been drastically reduced as a result of their usage as brick kiln fuel, conversion of palm groves into housing estates, and jackal devastation that disperses palm fruit seeds.

Unlike most other flora, palm trees are beneficial from the base to the top for mankind. Palmyrah trees are generally valued for their multi-purpose usage such as fruits, toddy, sweets, starch, and for their handmade decorative products, thus making them ‘Princess of the Trees’. The elegance and majesty of palms draw the attention of foresters, horticulturists, and many environmentalists alike.

A palm tree takes a decade to reach a height of 15 metres. Only after maturing, it can be distinguished as male and female. About 30 metres is the maximum height of the palm tree.

According to analysts, Tamil Nadu currently has just 4 to 5 crore palm trees, a stark decline from the 50 crore trees it had some five decades ago. Districts down south of Tamil Nadu–like Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Ramanathapuram– contain around 50 per cent of the tree’s population, making it the hub for the state tree. Meanwhile, districts like– Chennai, Chengalpet, Salem, and Namakkal– account for about 20 per cent of trees.

Palm– a source of livelihood for Tamilians

The palmyrah trees played a major role in the livelihood of a sizeable percentage of Tamil Nadu’s rural impoverished population up to the middle of the 20th century. The palm’s population is drastically declining as it takes 20 to 25 years to yield.

Palm farming is considered a sole trading business. Palm tree provides both health benefits and a means of subsistence for many individuals in the state. People in south Tamil Nadu rely on making effective use of palm products for their livelihood. They produce artefacts, hats, wedding mats, Silambu poles, and other baskets out of palm fronds.

Palm trees can bear fruits without the plant getting water, thus making it a ‘survival tree’. Additionally, palm trees play a significant role in the retention of groundwater. Owing to this, the state government has imposed a ban on the uprooting of Palmyra trees in Tamil Nadu by passing a resolution in the State Assembly.

In April 2022, the locals of Thiruchendur protested against a sand mafia gang for looting sand in Semmanal the Theri dunes and destroying reportedly 300 palmyrah trees near Thiruchendur in the Thoothukudi district, posing threat to the ecology of the place. The residents of the area were concerned that the groundwater level in the area was declining rapidly due to deforestation.

Toddy Tapping in Tamil Nadu

Known as palm wine, toddy is a drink made from the fermented sap of a coconut palm tree. It is said that the ‘Kallu’ drink has been a part of the daily life, functions, religious ceremonies and warfare of Tamils ​​since the Sangam literary period.

Toddy tapping takes place from April to August in Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts; from August to March in the Kanyakumari district and from April to October in Salem and Dharmapuri districts.

The Tamil Nadu government has banned the sale of toddy (derived from the palmyrah tree), even though its alcoholic content is far less than other alcohol manufactured using molasses and sold in the State Marketing Corporation Limited shops.

The toddy tappers and farmers in the state are constantly demanding the government to allow them to fetch toddy from coconut palm trees and lift the ban.

The destruction that the toddy ban has wrought in Tamil Nadu for the last 34 years is multifaceted. Rural economics, siddha medicine, archaeology, malnutrition, migration, and deforestation, are some of the most affected areas.

Meanwhile, according to environmentalists and farmers, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) alcohol sold in the state contains 42 per cent of alcohol while toddy only one-tenth of its alcohol content.

There is a growing demand in the state to make policy decisions on the use of toddy as an alternative to alcohol sold by TASMAC. The issue was also reflected in the election manifestos of political parties in Tamil Nadu.

Palm workers, siddha practitioners, palm food enthusiasts, ecological activists and consumers continue to put forward their views in favour of toddy.

Just like how champagne in France, Vodka in Russia, wine, rum, whiskey, and brandy are frequently consumed in European nations, the palm wine beverage has been used not only in Tamil Nadu but also in South Asia. Owing to this, each group developed and utilized the ‘Kalipanam’ in accordance with their way of life and circumstances. However, white supremacy and colonialism brought the culture of foreign liquors consumption to India.

The majority of farmers barely make enough money now because of the downturn in agriculture. If the toddy ban is lifted, there is a strong likelihood that the coconut and palm industries will expand. Palm climbers will also have more employment opportunities, according to them.

Efforts on to increase the palm population in Tamil Nadu

In a press release issued by the Commissioner of Agricultural Production, the state government, under the palm development drive, will distribute 10 lakh palm seeds through the horticulture department. It will also reward the inventors with the best machine for palm tree climbing and give a 50 per cent subsidy for setting up factories for the production of value-added palm products. The department has also made arrangements to supply equipment for manufacture.

Additionally, the government will provide tools to toddy tappers at a 75 per cent subsidy, and provide training to 250 palm farmers on quality palm jaggery and palm sugar production through the Tamil Nadu Palm Products Development Board. It also plans to provide training to 100 women on the production of palm oil products, and for that state government has allocated Rs 2.02 crore.

“An award of Rs 1 lakh will be rewarded to the person who invents the best tool to easily climb palm trees. Universities, private companies, pioneering farmers and workers have been asked to participate in the competition,” the statement read.

However, the government has set up a selection committee to select the inventor of the best tool for climbing palm trees. The recipient of the award will be selected based on the total cost of inventing such equipment, the performance, the cost-effectiveness of the equipment, and the overall usability. The department has also provided a website– www.tnhorticulture.gov.in where individuals and organizations are encouraged to register.

