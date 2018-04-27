English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Why the Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping Meet is One-of-a-Kind
There will be no joint statement or agreed set of outcomes. Sources told News18 that while a gamut of things will be discussed, it will just be to remove misconceptions and misunderstandings.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese premier Xi Jinping at Wuhan. (TV Grab)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Wuhan for an informal visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The visit, if anything, is historic and one-of-a-kind for multiple reasons. The meeting will have no officials, no aides, and no secretaries. It is as informal as it can get.
There will be no joint statement or agreed set of outcomes. Sources told News18 that while a gamut of things will be discussed, it will just be to remove misconceptions and misunderstandings.
This type of a setting, according to sources, ensures that the leaders have a free, no-strings-attached conversation about how to put the vision of both countries’ future in perspective in accordance with the geopolitical environment.
Such a meeting is not a first for Chinese President Xi. It was last year that he had a similar informal meet with US President Donald Trump at the latter’s Mar-a-Lago property.
What makes the visit one-of-a-kind for the Indian PM is the fact that he will be visiting China again in June for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.
The meeting between Xi and Modi comes just days after External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj made a visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meet of foreign ministers. Modi’s informal visit is most likely expected to set the tone for future ‘official’ meetings.
Tensions between the two nations had escalated after a military standoff along the Arunachal Pradesh border. India has also been the biggest critic of Xi’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) saying that it threatens its sovereignty.
The informal meet also comes with many questions like — will both countries get some substantial clarity on various issues that have been a low point for bilateral ties? The meeting is definitely seen as the biggest step for resetting ties between the two neighbours.
Also Watch
There will be no joint statement or agreed set of outcomes. Sources told News18 that while a gamut of things will be discussed, it will just be to remove misconceptions and misunderstandings.
This type of a setting, according to sources, ensures that the leaders have a free, no-strings-attached conversation about how to put the vision of both countries’ future in perspective in accordance with the geopolitical environment.
Such a meeting is not a first for Chinese President Xi. It was last year that he had a similar informal meet with US President Donald Trump at the latter’s Mar-a-Lago property.
What makes the visit one-of-a-kind for the Indian PM is the fact that he will be visiting China again in June for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.
The meeting between Xi and Modi comes just days after External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj made a visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meet of foreign ministers. Modi’s informal visit is most likely expected to set the tone for future ‘official’ meetings.
Tensions between the two nations had escalated after a military standoff along the Arunachal Pradesh border. India has also been the biggest critic of Xi’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) saying that it threatens its sovereignty.
The informal meet also comes with many questions like — will both countries get some substantial clarity on various issues that have been a low point for bilateral ties? The meeting is definitely seen as the biggest step for resetting ties between the two neighbours.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds
- All About Bo-Tai: Zorawar Kalra Breaks The Mold Again With New Contemporary Thai Restaurant And Bar
- Avengers: Infinity War-Thanos, the Malthusian Purple Dude is the Best Villain of MCU
- Race 3: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Wrap Up Kashmir Shoot, Head To Leh On Bikes
- Nissan LEAF Becomes First All-Electric Car to Get New 5-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating [Video]