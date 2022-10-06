Why This Tiny Village Near Meerut Does Not Celebrate Dussehra

It is that time of the year when the whole nation is caught up in festivities. As Indians are celebrating Dussehra, the festival which commemorates the victory of good over evil, you will hardly find any corner of the county which is not full of pomp and grandeur. However, while the rest of the country is drowned in merrymaking during Dussehra, a small and quiet village in Meerut is instead drowned in gloom on this very day. We are talking about a village called Gagol, thirty kilometres from Meerut.

Residents of this village do not even light their stoves on Dussehra, let alone any kind of celebration. People stay at home and do not communicate with each other and for more than a century, Gogol village has never celebrated Dussehra. While this seems like a strange contrast to a long-followed traditional belief, villagers of Gogol have a reason for this and it dates back more than 150 years to the time of the Sepoy Mutiny in 1857.

While the initial revolution against the British East India Company had broken out in Barrackpore, it soon spread like wildfire across the country and Meerut was one of the most prominent regions where revolutions broke out. In 1857, East India Company hanged 9 revolutionaries from the region from a Peepal tree in this very village on the day of Dussehra. The peepal tree is still existing just outside the village.

Since the hanging back in 1857, the villagers have abandoned any kind of celebrations on Dussehra and consider the day a tragic one in the history of their village. For generations, the village went into a mode of gloom on the event of Dussehra to pay tribute to these 9 martyrs of the first war of independence.

