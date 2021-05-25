Why Three Ministers, None of Them Heading HRD, Chaired the GoM on Class 12 Exams: Report

Contrary to expectations, Defence minister Rajnath Singh chaired last week’s group of ministers (GoM) meeting looking into the feasibility of conducting Class 12 examinations.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Singh was handpicked by Prime Minister Modi because of his stature as the government’s senior-most minister and cross-party acceptance.

The GoM also comprises information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar and women and child development minister Smriti Irani, both former education ministers. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials, education ministers of all states, education secretaries, and chairpersons of the state examination boards.

One of the officials quoted above said PM Modi chose Singh after consultations because he wanted not only his senior-most minister but also someone who had experience in this area.

Singh first became education minister in 1991 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed its first government in Uttar Pradesh.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to hold class 12 board exams from July 15 to August 26. The exact date sheet for the same will be released on June 1. The board exams will be held in offline mode. A section of students has been protesting on social media platforms seeking the cancelation of class 12 offline exams.

The exams, however, will not be held as per the regular protocol. CBSE had suggested either holding exams only or a few subjects or holding exams for 1.5 hours instead of three hours.

While parents and students had raised concerns that regarding the health and the worry of the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said, “Both students’ and teachers’ safety, security, and future are supremely important to us."

While the minister said that there was a consensus, states including Maharashtra and Delhi have openly disagreed with the move. Pokhriyal has given sates, especially those in disagreement, time till May 25 to submit their detailed proposals.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here