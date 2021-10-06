Why UP Govt Allowed Opposition Leaders to Visit Lakhimpur Kheri After Initial Denial

The Uttar Pradesh government finally gave permission to political leaders to visit Lakhimpur Kheri in groups of five after the cremation of all eight dead persons was completed on Wednesday. The Uttar Pradesh government wanted all the cremations to be completed and the tempers to cool down within 48-72 hours before allowing visits of politicians to Lakhimpur.

Of the four farmers, three bodies were cremated on October 5, while the other was cremated on Wednesday morning in Bahraich after the second postmortem was completed. Senior Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh had told News18 earlier on Monday that no one would stop politicians from going to Lakhimpur after a gap of another 48 hours as it was best to avoid such visits in a sensitive situation till then.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Lucknow Airport in the afternoon along with Punjab and Chhattisgarh chief ministers Bhupesh Baghel and Charanjit Singh Channi, and leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala. They have been permitted to go to Lakhimpur. Priyanka Gandhi, who was detained in Sitapur since Monday, has also been allowed to proceed for Lakhimpur today. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav is also expected to visit Lakhimpur today. Section 144 remains in place.

According to the information as of now, Priyanka along with Rahul and others will meet the family members of those who died in the Lakhimpur incident. Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh is also headed to Lakhimpur now.

Additional Director General (law and order) Prashant Kumar told news agency ANI, “The demands of the farmers were met and an ex gratia of Rs 45 lakh were given to the family members of the deceased and Rs 8 lakh to those seriously injured along with a job to one family member was also announced. Along with this, orders were also given for a judicial probe of the entire incident. Also, to avoid any kind of rumours, a local committee has been formed under the leadership of Additional SP, one helpline number and one email has also been issued so that anyone who wants to share any evidence can do so with us, the person’s identity will not be revealed.”

“The last post mortem and last rites were done as per the religious traditions of the three dead bodies on 5th October. One body was sent for a second post-mortem to Bahraich by a special team of doctors as the family members of the deceased were not satisfied with the first post mortem. The local administration had restricted the movement for maintaining law and order in the district, now people are allowed to go in groups of five persons. The state government wants to maintain the peace and hence some restrictions were put,” he added.

On the question of summoning UP minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish for questioning, the ADG said, “This was a very sensitive issue and with the help of local officers’ peace has been maintained in the vicinity. When it comes to investigation, now we can say that all the bodies are cremated and peace has been maintained, the police will not expedite the investigation process.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni reached Delhi in the morning and held a closed door meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah for nearly half hour.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.