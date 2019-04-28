Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Why US Ivy League Schools Are Queueing Up to Admit This Dubai-based Indian Girl

The girl who studied at the Uptown School in Mirdif in Dubai and has managed to keep straight A's since Year 9 has also received acceptance letters from Ivy League schools.

PTI

Updated:April 28, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Why US Ivy League Schools Are Queueing Up to Admit This Dubai-based Indian Girl
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Dubai: It is a problem of plenty for a Dubai-based Indian girl who has been offered acceptance letters by seven prestigious US-based universities, including Ivy League schools, leaving her surprised as she never expected the variety of choices she has been left with.

Simone Noorali, 17, has been offered acceptance letters from the University of California in Berkeley, Johns Hopkins University, Emory University, George Town University and George Washington University.

The girl who studied at the Uptown School in Mirdif in Dubai and has managed to keep straight A's since Year 9 has also received acceptance letters from Ivy League schools such as Dartmouth College and the University of Pennsylvania.

"I honestly think there is no secret to being accepted into this many universities. The whole process is about discovering yourself. Everyone has something unique to offer," Simone told the Khaleej Times.

"While applying to universities, it forced me to look back at my life and try to figure out the reason behind everything I did. I had explained all of that eloquently to universities in my college application essays," she said.

Simone is also an accomplished pianist and has written a book on human trafficking in India titled 'The Girl in the Pink Room', is being used in a few schools by teachers and students for research purposes.

When her acceptance letters started pouring in, Simone was surprised as she did not expect the variety of choices she is being left with, the report said.

Asked which university she would choose, Simone said her decision will be based on which varsity offers the best programme in international relations and economics.

"I would advise students to do what they love and not force themselves into doing anything. That's such a big part of motivating yourself and finding what you love to do," she said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram