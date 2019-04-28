English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Why US Ivy League Schools Are Queueing Up to Admit This Dubai-based Indian Girl
The girl who studied at the Uptown School in Mirdif in Dubai and has managed to keep straight A's since Year 9 has also received acceptance letters from Ivy League schools.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Dubai: It is a problem of plenty for a Dubai-based Indian girl who has been offered acceptance letters by seven prestigious US-based universities, including Ivy League schools, leaving her surprised as she never expected the variety of choices she has been left with.
Simone Noorali, 17, has been offered acceptance letters from the University of California in Berkeley, Johns Hopkins University, Emory University, George Town University and George Washington University.
The girl who studied at the Uptown School in Mirdif in Dubai and has managed to keep straight A's since Year 9 has also received acceptance letters from Ivy League schools such as Dartmouth College and the University of Pennsylvania.
"I honestly think there is no secret to being accepted into this many universities. The whole process is about discovering yourself. Everyone has something unique to offer," Simone told the Khaleej Times.
"While applying to universities, it forced me to look back at my life and try to figure out the reason behind everything I did. I had explained all of that eloquently to universities in my college application essays," she said.
Simone is also an accomplished pianist and has written a book on human trafficking in India titled 'The Girl in the Pink Room', is being used in a few schools by teachers and students for research purposes.
When her acceptance letters started pouring in, Simone was surprised as she did not expect the variety of choices she is being left with, the report said.
Asked which university she would choose, Simone said her decision will be based on which varsity offers the best programme in international relations and economics.
"I would advise students to do what they love and not force themselves into doing anything. That's such a big part of motivating yourself and finding what you love to do," she said.
Simone Noorali, 17, has been offered acceptance letters from the University of California in Berkeley, Johns Hopkins University, Emory University, George Town University and George Washington University.
The girl who studied at the Uptown School in Mirdif in Dubai and has managed to keep straight A's since Year 9 has also received acceptance letters from Ivy League schools such as Dartmouth College and the University of Pennsylvania.
"I honestly think there is no secret to being accepted into this many universities. The whole process is about discovering yourself. Everyone has something unique to offer," Simone told the Khaleej Times.
"While applying to universities, it forced me to look back at my life and try to figure out the reason behind everything I did. I had explained all of that eloquently to universities in my college application essays," she said.
Simone is also an accomplished pianist and has written a book on human trafficking in India titled 'The Girl in the Pink Room', is being used in a few schools by teachers and students for research purposes.
When her acceptance letters started pouring in, Simone was surprised as she did not expect the variety of choices she is being left with, the report said.
Asked which university she would choose, Simone said her decision will be based on which varsity offers the best programme in international relations and economics.
"I would advise students to do what they love and not force themselves into doing anything. That's such a big part of motivating yourself and finding what you love to do," she said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy Avengers Endgame on Their Date Night, See Pics
- Make Love, Not War: Stan Lee's Cameo in Avengers Endgame Explained
- Bad Weather Responsible for Maximum Flight Diversions in India, Delhi Airport Tops the List
- Is Delhi Govt Doing Enough to Protect its Doctors from Disgruntled Kin of Patients?
- Indian Teenager's Dance to 'Agneepath' Song Amazes 'Britian's Got Talent' Judges
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results