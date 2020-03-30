Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Why Use a Colossal Tragedy to Enhance Personality: Historian Guha Calls PM-CARES 'Self-Aggrandising'

Retweeting a thread of tweets of Advocate Manoj, Guha questioned the need for a new fund when a Prime Ministers National Relief Fund already exists.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2020, 11:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Why Use a Colossal Tragedy to Enhance Personality: Historian Guha Calls PM-CARES 'Self-Aggrandising'
File image of Historian Ramchandra Guha.

Bengaluru: Terming the PM-CARES fund raising initiative as 'self-aggrandising', historian Ramachandra Guha has sought to know why a new fund has been created when a Prime Ministers National Relief Fund already exists.

Retweeting a thread of tweets of Advocate Manoj, Guha wrote "This is a very important thread. Why a new fund when a Prime Ministers National Relief

Fund already exists? And why the self-aggrandizing name, PM-CARES? Must a colossal national tragedy also be (mis)used to enhance the cult of personality?"

The advocate in his series of tweets has posed 11 questions. The announcement about the Trust was made two days ago.

"Keeping in mind the need for having a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of Prime Ministers

Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) has been set up.

The Prime Minister is the Chairman of this trust and its Members include Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister," the government had said in a release.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram