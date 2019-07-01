'Why Wasn't Activist Released Immediately': SC's Contempt Notice to Mamata Govt Over Meme Row
Questioning why activist Priyanka Banerjee was not released immediately after the SC order in May, the court asked the state to file a response in four weeks.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Image: PTI)
The Supreme Court on Monday issued a contempt notice to the West Bengal government over the arrest of a BJYM leader over a meme on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Questioning why activist Priyanka Sharma was not released immediately after the SC order in May, the court asked the state to file a response in four weeks.
Sharma allegedly shared on Facebook a photo in which Banerjee's face was photoshopped on to actor Priyanka Chopra's picture from the MET Gala event in New York. She was put behind bars before the Supreme Court ordered her release.
The Supreme Court termed the arrest "prima facie arbitrary" and pulled up the West Bengal government for the delay in releasing Sharma. The apex court, which initially said Sharma's apology would be a bail condition, later clarified that it wopuld not be a condition for bail, but she should apologise for sharing the post at the time of her release.
Her family had then alleged that the jail authorities violated the Supreme Court order by not releasing her immediately.
