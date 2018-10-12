Why Were Women Quiet for 15 Years, Asks RSS Leader Indresh Kumar on MeToo Movement

Even as a top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader has come out in support of the #MeToo movement, its leader Indresh Kumar on Friday said that calling out alleged perpetrators after 15 years of the incident is 'inappropriate'."They shouldn't have stayed silent for 15 years. They should have complained at that time only. Complaining after 10-15 years isn't appropriate," he said, adding that the allegations should nonetheless be looked into.On Thursday, RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale had come out in support of the movement by sharing the post of a JNU alumna, who is working with Facebook.The RSS leaders have been expressing their view even as there is no such official statement from the Sangh on the #Metoo movement, neither has RSS' women wing Rashtra Sevika Samiti given any statement on the women who showed courage to call out men for their misconduct and harassment.Hosabale shared a post of former JNU student Ankhi Das, who works as the public policy director of Facebook for India, South and Central Asia.While giving her views on the movement, she said, "You needn’t have a #MeToo moment to support the women journalists who have narrated their victimization. You needn’t even be a woman. You just need to have a sensibility of what is right and what is wrong."Hosabale clicked a screenshot of this post and tweeted it on his timeline with a comment, "I liked it. She has articulated what I was feeling."The tweet has gained significance as it comes when the demand for sacking MJ Akbar, a union minister in NDA government, has reached a crescendo. Akbar is the first political figure to have faced charges of sexual harassment in the #MeToo movement.Other names are of people from the world of cinema and media. It started when Tanushree Dutta called out Nana Patekar and later caught the predators in other mediums of entertainment like Utsav Chakraborty of All India Backchod.