1-min read

At Meeting to Discuss Encephalitis in Bihar, Health Minister Mangal Pandey Caught Up With India-Pak Cricket Fever

At the meeting with Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and his deputy Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Pandey seemed to be more concerned about India’s cricket clash with Pakistan in Manchester.

News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2019, 6:12 PM IST
At Meeting to Discuss Encephalitis in Bihar, Health Minister Mangal Pandey Caught Up With India-Pak Cricket Fever
Screen grab of Bihar's health minister (L) seated besides union health minister Harsh Vardhan.
New Delhi: Even as Bihar is reeling under a major health crises, with over 120 children having succumbed to the symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), health minister Mangal Pandey had different priorities at a meeting held to discuss the situation on Sunday.

At the meeting with Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and his deputy Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Pandey seemed to be more concerned about India’s cricket clash with Pakistan in Manchester. He could be heard asking about the latest score of the match.

Sitting beside Vardhan and Choubey, Pandey can be heard saying “Kitne wickets gaye? (How many wickets have been taken?).”

The meeting was held on Sunday in Bihar after the three ministers visited the families of ailing children admitted at two hospitals in Muzaffarpur and took stock of the situation.

On Monday, Pandey was faced with angry protests from supporters of the Hindustani Awam Morcha and Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik in Aurangabad and black flags were waved at his convoy.

As many as 125 children have died in Bihar with symptoms of AES, while the government has been maintaining major deaths have been caused by hypoglycemia, condition of extremely low blood sugar and electrolyte imbalance.

The state and the central government have come under fire for inaction in the case. On Sunday alone, over 20 children died at two hospitals in Muzaffarnagar district.

