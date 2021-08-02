Widespread Downpour Takes Rajasthan from Deficit Rainfall Category to Normal Within Week

Widespread rainfall in Rajasthan has pushed the desert state from the deficit rainfall category to that of normal rainfall within a week, with 14 out of its 33 districts receiving normal downpour and 10 witnessing excess rains. Last Monday, the state was under the deficit rainfall category but heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during the past few days has improved the situation.

The normal rainfall in Rajasthan from June 1 to August 2 is 263.08 mm. This year, the state has recorded 262.57 mm rainfall during this period, according to a report of the Water Resources department. With this, now 14 districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar and Tonk are under the normal rainfall category.

With 61.02 per cent more rainfall, Sawai Madhopur is under the abnormal rainfall category, while no district has come in the scanty rains category. Ten districts that recorded excess rainfall are Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Churu, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Karauli, Kota and Pratapgarh.

Remaing eight districts of the state Barmer, Bhilwara, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Jalore, Jodhpur, Sirohi and Udaipur have received deficit rains. Of the seven divisions, Bharatpur has recorded excess rainfall, while Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Kota and Udaipur received normal rains, and Jodhpur division is under the deficit rainfall category.

Water level in dams have also increased. Of the total 727 dams, 39 are completely filled, 330 partially filled and 336 are empty.

A week ago, 13 dams were completely filled, 228 partially filled and 464 were empty. No information is available on 22 dams.

According to meteorological department, during the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall occurred at almost all places in eastern Rajasthan and at a few places in the western of the state. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall occurred at a few places. Torrential rains continued affecting normal life with many places inundated in rainwater, causing road connectivity issues.

Baran district is facing a flood-like situation where the Parvati river is overflowing due to incessant downpour. The district administration has issued an alert in view of the torrential rains there. In Dholpur district also, the gates of a dam on the river have been opened to release water.

In Jaipur city, many roads were submerged on Monday due to constant rains. Extremely heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Baran and Sawai Madhopur districts since Sunday, while very heavy rains occurred in Baran, Alwar, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Jhalawar, Dausa, Bundi, Ajmer and Kota.

The Shahbad area of Baran recorded the highest of 246 mm rainfall till Monday morning since Sunday, followed by 215 mm in Sawai Madhopur. Alwar, Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur received 36 mm, 28.6 mm and 16 mm rains from Monday morning to evening. Several other places also received less than 16 mm rains during this period.

The Met department has issued an alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at some places in eastern Rajasthan districts during the next 48 hours.

