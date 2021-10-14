Widow, Daughter Brutally Murdered by Unknown Persons in Haryana

A widow and her daughter were brutally murdered by unknown miscreants on late Wednesday evening in Haryana’s Kaithal district.

Haryana Police told the media that the double murder was carried out by an unknown miscreant at Mohna village under Pundri. The widow’s son has also suffered critical injuries in the attack. According to police, the incident came to light after the Mohna village head called the emergency police helpline number and informed them about the attack.

A senior police officer stationed at Kaithal district police headquarters said, “Our police team reached within 10 minutes after receiving the information about the attack on a family in Mohna village.”

“Our police team first found a dead body of a woman near the door lying in a pool of blood and the second body in the bed,” added the officer.

The deceased have been identified as Geeta and Suvidha. Geeta’s son Shubham has suffered severe injuries in the attack.

The local police with help of villagers rushed Shubham to Gurunanak Hospital for treatment. “The doctors have told us that he is under observation and he has suffered critical injuries in the attack,” said the officer.

The officer further said that Geeta, Suvidha and Shubham were attacked with sharp weapons. “We believe the attack was the handiwork of more than one person as we have found struggle arks in Geeta’s bodies,” added the officer.

“We are waiting for Shubham to gain his consciousness to learn what exactly happened,” added the officer.

The local police during its investigation learnt that Geeta’s brothers were informed by the villagers that loud screaming sounds were coming from her house. The villagers believed that Geeta was scolding her children. They only learnt about the attack when Shubham rushed out of the house crying for help.

The villagers, upon learning of the attack, rushed to help Geetha but the attackers taking advantage of the dark managed to escape from the crime scene.

