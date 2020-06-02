Widow of Ambulance Driver Pledges Mangalsutra for Last Rites, CM Yediyurappa Assures Help

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took cognisance and assured help to the kin of an ambulance driver who died in the line of duty in Gadag district.

The deceased was identified as Umesh Hadagalli, an ambulance driver with 108 services who succumbed to a heart attack during the morning hours on May 27. A resident of Konnur village of Naragunda taluk, Umesh felt unwell at around 9 am and complained of chest pain.

"I got a call that he is unwell and complained of severe chest pain. We took him to Ramadurga hospital, where authorities asked us to take him to Dharwad. On the way to the hospital he died," said Jyothi, Umesh's wife.

Due to the ongoing financial crisis in the family, Jyothi had to pledge her mangalsutra to conduct Umesh’s last rites. However, CM Yediyurappa has taken note of the situation and assured help to the family as Umesh was a frontline warrior during the pandemic.

“We will see if he has insurance and if the government can do something from the corona funds too. I will speak with the district administration," Yediyurappa told Jyothi over the phone.

Umesh is survived by his wife and two sons aged 12 and seven.





