Wife, 6 Others Held for Robbery During Lawyer's Cremation in Muzaffarnagar
Muzaffarnagar: The wife of a lawyer, who was found dead three days ago, and six others were arrested for allegedly stealing from his house and abducting his three-year-old son during his cremation in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said.
Mohit Sharma was missing since last Thursday and his body was found from the Ganga river on Sunday. The 30-year-old is suspected to have committed suicide over a family dispute with in-laws, an officer said.
While he was being cremated on Tuesday, few persons reached his house in Miranpur town, 37 km from here. They took his car and valuables, and also abducted his son, Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Tyagi said.
A case has been registered against Sharma's wife, her brother Rajat and five others. The child is with his mother-in-law who is absconding, an officer said.
