Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Wife, 6 Others Held for Robbery During Lawyer's Cremation in Muzaffarnagar

Mohit Sharma was missing since last Thursday and his body was found from the Ganga river on Sunday. The 30-year-old is suspected to have committed suicide over a family dispute .

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 8:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Wife, 6 Others Held for Robbery During Lawyer's Cremation in Muzaffarnagar
Image for representation.
Loading...

Muzaffarnagar: The wife of a lawyer, who was found dead three days ago, and six others were arrested for allegedly stealing from his house and abducting his three-year-old son during his cremation in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

Mohit Sharma was missing since last Thursday and his body was found from the Ganga river on Sunday. The 30-year-old is suspected to have committed suicide over a family dispute with in-laws, an officer said.

While he was being cremated on Tuesday, few persons reached his house in Miranpur town, 37 km from here. They took his car and valuables, and also abducted his son, Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Tyagi said.

A case has been registered against Sharma's wife, her brother Rajat and five others. The child is with his mother-in-law who is absconding, an officer said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram