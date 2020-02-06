Wife and Friend Arrested for Killing Hindu Outfit Leader in UP's Lucknow
Smriti Srivastava, described as the leader's second wife, her friend Deependra and driver Sanjeet Gautam were arrested, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey said.
Image for representation.
Lucknow: Three people, including the wife of leader of a right-wing Hindu outfit Ranjeet Bachchan, were arrested in connection with his murder, a senior police official said on Thursday.
Smriti Srivastava, described as Bachchan's second wife, her friend Deependra and driver Sanjeet Gautam were arrested, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey said.
Smriti told police that a divorce case was going on between her and Bachchan since 2016, but he was delaying the process by not appearing for court proceedings, Pandey said.
She claimed that Bachchan was creating hurdles in her marriage with Deependra.
Saffron-clad Bachchan, 40, who had founded the Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha, was shot dead on February 2 while he was out on a morning walk, barely a couple of kilometres away from the high-security Uttar Pradesh legislature complex in the heart of the state capital. His cousin Aditya Srivastava was also injured in the attack.
"Those involved in the murder are Smriti Srivastava (second wife), her friend Deependra, Sanjeet Gautam (driver) and Jeetendra (the shooter). Deependra was the person who convinced everyone to commit the crime. Smriti was part of the whole conspiracy. We arrested Sanjeet Gautam from Lucknow, Deependra has been arrested from UP-MP border and Smriti too has been arrested from Vikasnagar (in Lucknow)," the police commissioner told reporters here.
Elaborating about the incident, Pandey said, "Three people (Deependra, Sanjeet and Jeetendra) moved from Rae Bareli at 2.30 am (on the intervening night of February 1 and 2). On February 2, Deependra was dropped at Hazratganj crossing, the shooter was dropped near Capitol cinema hall crossing. At 5.40 am, Ranjeet Bachchan, Kalindi and Aditya moved out from their home for morning walk. The shooter followed them in Hazratganj, and attacked them outside Globe Park."
Twelve teams were formed to nab the accused persons, the police commissioner said, adding that efforts were underway to arrest Jeetender, the shooter.
Earlier, four police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were suspended for alleged laxity.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 129 Written Updates: Shehnaz-Sidharth Do a Role Reversal
- PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2020 India Group Stage Dates Announced
- Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream
- PETA Trolled for 'Encouraging' People to Not Use the Word 'Pet' for Their Furry Friends
- Amazon Echo Show 8 Launched in India, Pre-Book Now to Buy For Reduced Price of Rs 8,999