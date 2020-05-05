Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Wife, Daughter Bid Adieu to Colonel Killed in Handwara Encounter, Rajasthan CM Pays Tributes

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who was among the five security personnel killed during an encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir on Sunday, is the second Commanding Officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles who lost his life while combating terrorism.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2020, 12:07 PM IST
Wife, Daughter Bid Adieu to Colonel Killed in Handwara Encounter, Rajasthan CM Pays Tributes
BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore meets wife, daughter and brother of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma who lost his life in action during Handwara encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: ANI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Soldier Welfare Minister Pratap Singh, South Western Army chief Lieutenant General Alok Kler and others paid tributes to Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir.

Other officers of the Army and family members and relatives of Col Sharma were also present in Jaipur today.

A wreath laying ceremony was held at the Jaipur Military Station's 61 Cavalry ground, where Chief Minister Gehlot and Lt Gen Kler paid their last respects to the slain officer.

They consoled his family members present there.

Col Sharma's wife, Pallavi Sharma, was seen greeting them with folded hands.

Soldier Welfare Minister Singh, MP Rajyavardhan Rathore, Jaipur Collector Jogaram and other senior officials of the Army laid wreaths and paid their tributes.

Colonel Sharma, who was among the five security personnel killed during an encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir on Sunday, is the second Commanding Officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles who lost his life while combating terrorism.

