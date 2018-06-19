English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Wife has Beard, Masculine Voice': Ahmedabad Man Seeks Divorce, Court Rejects Plea
In the petition before judge N M Karovadiya, the man contended that he was duped by the woman's family, as before the marriage he was not aware that she had facial hair and manly voice.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Ahmedabad: A family court has rejected the plea of a man seeking to divorce his wife on the grounds that she has a beard and masculine voice.
In the petition before judge N M Karovadiya, the man contended that he was duped by the woman's family, as before the marriage he was not aware that she had facial hair and manly voice.
When they first met before the marriage, the woman was wearing a veil, and he didn't seek to see her face as it would have been against the tradition, the petition said.
The wife, in her reply to the plea, said she had some facial hair due to hormonal reasons, and they could be removed through treatment.
Her husband was citing false reasons to get a divorce as he wanted to kick her out of the house, she alleged.
After the wife's lawyer made the submissions, the man didn't turn up for further proceedings, prompting the court to dismiss his petition.
