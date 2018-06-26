English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Wife Hires Contract Killers to Murder UP Cop, Guards Body With Daughters for 11 Hours
Meharban Ali, 59, had gone missing on Saturday and his body was recovered from a drain here on Sunday.
(Image used for representation)
Shahjahanpur (UP): A police sub-inspector, whose body was found in a drain here, was allegedly killed by two contract killers hired by his wife as he opposed her extra-marital affair, police said on Tuesday.
Meharban Ali, 59, had gone missing on Saturday and his body was recovered from a drain here on Sunday.
The investigations into the matter revealed that he was allegedly killed by two contract killers hired by his wife, who was having an extra-marital affair with her brother-in-law, Superintendent of Police (city) Dinesh Tripathi and SP (rural) Subhash Chandra Shakya said in a joint press conference here.
Ali was against the lifestyle of his four daughters and also his wife's alleged affair, the officials said, adding that his wife had approached Tehsin and Qasim of Muzaffarnagar and struck a deal for Rs 50,000 to kill him.
The contract killers allegedly strangulated Ali in his house and banged his head several times against the wall in the presence of his wife and daughters, who guarded the body for about 11 hours before it was thrown in a drain in the night, they said.
The wife and four daughters have been arrested while hunt was on to nab the hired killers, the officials added.
Also Watch
Meharban Ali, 59, had gone missing on Saturday and his body was recovered from a drain here on Sunday.
The investigations into the matter revealed that he was allegedly killed by two contract killers hired by his wife, who was having an extra-marital affair with her brother-in-law, Superintendent of Police (city) Dinesh Tripathi and SP (rural) Subhash Chandra Shakya said in a joint press conference here.
Ali was against the lifestyle of his four daughters and also his wife's alleged affair, the officials said, adding that his wife had approached Tehsin and Qasim of Muzaffarnagar and struck a deal for Rs 50,000 to kill him.
The contract killers allegedly strangulated Ali in his house and banged his head several times against the wall in the presence of his wife and daughters, who guarded the body for about 11 hours before it was thrown in a drain in the night, they said.
The wife and four daughters have been arrested while hunt was on to nab the hired killers, the officials added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kishore Kumar Was Blacklisted During Emergency as He Refused to Sing Cong Tune, Says PM Modi
- After Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone Likely to Star in Remake of Sridevi's Superhit Film
- Kohli, Dhoni & Other Team India Batsmen Hit the Ground Running in London
- What's Brewing? Priyanka and Nick Jonas Are Now Vacationing in Goa
- India to Take on New Zealand in Women's World T20 Opener