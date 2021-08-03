Wife Kills Husband With Help of Lover in Bihar’s Madhubani

A woman in Madhubani district of Bihar killed her husband with the help of her lover and later filed a missing report to cover up the murder.

The incident took place in the Jhanjharpur subdivision of the district. The woman committed the crime because of an extra-marital affair with another man in her neighbourhood.

The wife got the husband killed with the help of the lover and his friends. After the murder she went to the police station to file a missing report of her husband. This incident took place in the Bhith Bhagwanpur village of Madhepura police station. On investigation, these sensational details tumbled out and the accused woman was arrested. However, the woman’s lover and his accomplices are still at large and the search is on to nab them.

As per Jhanjharpur SDPO Ashish Anand, the accused woman’s name is Chandni Singh, who had an illicit relationship with Rajkumar Singh, who lived in her neighborhood.

Because of the illicit relationship Chandni strangled her husband Niranjan Singh to death with the help of Rajkumar Singh and his two companions. Then they disposed of the body in the Tengraha river. The deceased was sleeping when he was strangled to death.

The SDPO added that after the incident, Chandni Singh filed the missing report of her husband at the Madhepur police station in order to cover up the murder. In the report, Chandni mentioned that Niranjan used to drive with Saroj Karna of the village. On the evening of July 10, he returned home intoxicated and marched out of the house demanding more money.

However, when the police got down to business and connected all the dots, the relationship of Chandni Singh and Rajkumar Singh came to the fore. On July 8, Chandni Singh along with her lover conspired to kill Niranjan Singh and on the night of July 10, along with Rajkumar Singh and his two friends, Niranjan was strangled to death while he was sleeping.

