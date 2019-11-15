'Wife Not Here': Home Alone U'khand Hostel Warden Calls Up Student at Midnight, Asks Her to Cook

New Delhi: In a second case of alleged misconduct at Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology (GBPUAT) a female student has alleged harassment by the hostel warden, who she said had asked her to come to his home and cook at midnight as his wife was not present.

According to reports, in her complaint that was lodged on October 21, the student said that she was being harassed by the hostel warden who would ask her to come to his home that night as there was no one to cook him dinner.

Dean of Student Welfare at Pant University, Dr Salil Tiwari, confirmed the incident. He was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that the issue had been raised before the vice-chancellor (VC) at a university disciplinary committee meeting held in October.

20 days on no action was taken, according to the student who also showed the text messages that the warden had sent her as proof. According to a report in the Times of India, the student is mulling over quitting the course and leaving campus if the issue is not taken up.

The TOI report also connected the warden to an incident of a ragging case. The warden is said to have been suspended on charges of 'dereliction of duty'.

