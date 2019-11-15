Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

'Wife Not Here': Home Alone U'khand Hostel Warden Calls Up Student at Midnight, Asks Her to Cook

In her complaint that was lodged on October 21, the student said that she was being harassed by the hostel warden who would ask her to come to his home that night as there was no one to cook him dinner.

News18.com

Updated:November 15, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Wife Not Here': Home Alone U'khand Hostel Warden Calls Up Student at Midnight, Asks Her to Cook
File photo GB Pant University . (Image : http://www.gbpuat.ac.in)

New Delhi: In a second case of alleged misconduct at Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology (GBPUAT) a female student has alleged harassment by the hostel warden, who she said had asked her to come to his home and cook at midnight as his wife was not present.

According to reports, in her complaint that was lodged on October 21, the student said that she was being harassed by the hostel warden who would ask her to come to his home that night as there was no one to cook him dinner.

Dean of Student Welfare at Pant University, Dr Salil Tiwari, confirmed the incident. He was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that the issue had been raised before the vice-chancellor (VC) at a university disciplinary committee meeting held in October.

20 days on no action was taken, according to the student who also showed the text messages that the warden had sent her as proof. According to a report in the Times of India, the student is mulling over quitting the course and leaving campus if the issue is not taken up.

The TOI report also connected the warden to an incident of a ragging case. The warden is said to have been suspended on charges of 'dereliction of duty'.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram