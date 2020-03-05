Take the pledge to vote

Wife of Army Soldier Posted in Ladakh Killed by His Brother Over Domestic Dispute

Vipin, who is posted in Ladakh, was not at home when the murders took place. However, he has also been booked for conspiracy.

Updated:March 5, 2020, 1:40 PM IST
Mainpuri: Wife of a soldier in the Indian Army was killed in Uttar Pradesh by her brother-in-law over daily domestic quarrels, police said as they arrested the killer and booked the army man for conspiracy.

The 25-year-old wife, Anju, and her 50-year-old mother were found dead at their home in Mainpuri district. The brother-in-law Kuldeep has since been arrested.

The throats of Anju and her mother Sukhdevi were slit with a sharp-edged object and they were found lying in a pool of blood on Wednesday, police said after they arrested Kuldeep.

According to Mainpuri Superintendent of Police, Ajay Kumar, the 22-year-old brother-in-law has confessed to killing the two because of "strained ties with them". He attacked them when they were sleeping.

Anju got married to Kuldeep's brother, Vipin, in June, 2018. However, after Vipin's selection in the Army, their relationship turned sour. It also led to fights between the families of Anju and Vipin.

The police said: "During interrogation, Kuldeep said that he killed the mother and daughter because he was tired of the everyday fights and tension in the house."

Anju, who was living separately for some time, had returned a few days back to her husband's house after police intervention.

Kuldeep, who works in a private company in Delhi, had also come to Mainpuri a day earlier.

Vipin, who is posted in Ladakh, was not at home when the murders took place but he has also been booked for conspiracy.

The police have registered a case against eight persons of the family, including Kuldeep and Vipin, under section 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 304-B (dowry death), and section 3 and 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act at Bichwa police station.

