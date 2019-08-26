Wife of Cop Killed in Bulandshahr Violence Fears for Children’s Safety, Own Life after Accused Walk Free

Lucknow: A day after the six men accused of shooting a police inspector during a mob violence in Bulandshahr were granted bail on Sunday by a lower court, the deceased wife said she now feared for her children's safety and her own life.

Stating that she had been receiving threatening calls even when they were in jail, the deceased inspector Subodh Kumar Singh’s wife Rajni told News18, “Now they all are out. I fear that I may be killed now or they might kill my children. The (higher) court should reject their bail as soon as possible. I will lodge a complaint with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. My husband died while serving his motherland, but now his killers are being garlanded on receiving bail. More strict action should have been taken against them.”

Leaders of Opposition parties said though they had been demanding that the accused be booked under National Security Act (NSA) for long, nothing much was done as the main culprits belonged to the youth wing of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had nothing to do with the heroic welcome accorded to the six accused and urged the Opposition from blowing the matter out of proportion.

A video of the accused being welcomed in a grand manner went viral on social media and attracted severe criticism from netizens. In the video, two of the alleged killers — Shikhar Agarwal and Jeetu Fauji — are seen being welcomed and garlanded by their supporters amid loud cheers. Several people also took turns to take selfies with them.

On December 3 last year, police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed by a mob after cattle carcasses were allegedly found near Mahaw village in Bulandshahr. Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, the main accused, was arrested from Khurja a few days after he had gone into a hiding.

The other men involved with the killing, including Shikhar Agarwal, who is associated with the youth wing of the BJP, and Jeetu Fauji were granted bail. Family members and supporters of the six men garlanded them outside the jail amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki jai’ and ‘Vande Matram’ after being released on Sunday.

