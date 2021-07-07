Wife of Former Union Minister Killed at Home in Delhi's Vasant Vihar, Washerman Nabbed

Wife of former Union minister Rangarajan Kumaramangalam was killed allegedly by a washerman at her residence in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar on Tuesday evening. The accused has been identified as 24-year-old Raju, a resident of Bhanwar Singh camp in the same area.

According to a complaint by the househelp, the family’s regular washerman (dhobi) came to the house around 9 pm. But this time he overpowered the maid, dragged and locked her in one of the rooms. In the meantime, two other men entered, overpowered deceased Kitty Kumaramangalam and smothered her using a pillow, following which they fled, a police official said.

The househelp later managed to untie herself and raise an alarm. A policeman said that they received the call around 11 pm. Team were formed and the ‘dhobi’ was nabbed. An official added that briefcases were seen open at the scene of crime. An hunt is on for the remaining accused.

The deceased’s husband was a minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government between 1998-2001.

