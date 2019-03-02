English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wife of IAF Pilot Killed in Budgam Crash Holds Head High in Uniform as People Bid Farewell
The bereaved Squadron leader stood in uniform at the cremation site embracing the national flag while trying to hold back her tears at the site of her husband's last rites.
Squadron Leader Aarti Singh, wife of the slain 31-year-old pilot. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Chandigarh: The last rites of Squadron leader Siddharth Vashisht, who died in a Mi-17 chopper crash in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, were performed with full military honours in Chandigarh on Friday.
While Vashisht's father lit the funeral pyre, a steady Aarti Singh, wife of the slain 31-year-old pilot and a Squadron Leader herself, stared with mourning eyes as the Indian Air Force gave a gun salute in the presence of officials from the IAF, the civil administration and a large number of people who turned up to pay their last respects.
The bereaved Squadron leader stood in uniform at the cremation site embracing the national flag while trying to hold back her tears at the site of her husband's last rites. She laid a wreath on Vashisht before the funeral ceremony was performed.
The mortal remains of the officer had arrived at the Air Force station here on a service aircraft on Thursday. It was taken to the cremation ground from his residence here in Sector 44 on a bedecked IAF vehicle.
Chandigarh BJP President Sanjay Tandon and Haryana Minister Naib Saini were also present at the funeral ceremony.
Vashisht, whose family had settled in Chandigarh, was commissioned in the IAF in 2010. Last month, he was given commendation for his role in the rescue operation during the Kerala floods. He was a fourth-generation member from his family in the armed forces.
Last July, the officer, who also has three elder sisters, was posted in Srinagar.
Sergeant Vikrant Sehrawat, who was also in the same chopper, was laid to rest in his Haryana home and the last rites were performed in Bhadani village in Jhajjar district.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who attended the ceremony, said the state government would provide ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the deceased's family and government job to one of his family members.
Khattar paid rich tributes to Sehrawat and had earlier laid a wreath on his mortal remains.
An IAF helicopter crashed in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday, killing both its pilots and four others onboard besides a local resident.
While Vashisht's father lit the funeral pyre, a steady Aarti Singh, wife of the slain 31-year-old pilot and a Squadron Leader herself, stared with mourning eyes as the Indian Air Force gave a gun salute in the presence of officials from the IAF, the civil administration and a large number of people who turned up to pay their last respects.
The bereaved Squadron leader stood in uniform at the cremation site embracing the national flag while trying to hold back her tears at the site of her husband's last rites. She laid a wreath on Vashisht before the funeral ceremony was performed.
This is Squadron Leader Aarti Singh, wife of Squadron Leader Siddharth Vashisht who was pilot of the Mi-17 that crashed in Budgam on Wednesday. He was cremated in Chandigarh today. RIP. pic.twitter.com/UUMeT120Id— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 1, 2019
The mortal remains of the officer had arrived at the Air Force station here on a service aircraft on Thursday. It was taken to the cremation ground from his residence here in Sector 44 on a bedecked IAF vehicle.
Chandigarh BJP President Sanjay Tandon and Haryana Minister Naib Saini were also present at the funeral ceremony.
Vashisht, whose family had settled in Chandigarh, was commissioned in the IAF in 2010. Last month, he was given commendation for his role in the rescue operation during the Kerala floods. He was a fourth-generation member from his family in the armed forces.
Last July, the officer, who also has three elder sisters, was posted in Srinagar.
Sergeant Vikrant Sehrawat, who was also in the same chopper, was laid to rest in his Haryana home and the last rites were performed in Bhadani village in Jhajjar district.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who attended the ceremony, said the state government would provide ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the deceased's family and government job to one of his family members.
Khattar paid rich tributes to Sehrawat and had earlier laid a wreath on his mortal remains.
An IAF helicopter crashed in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday, killing both its pilots and four others onboard besides a local resident.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #OurObsession: What Ruled Indian and Pakistani Social Media
- Trevor Noah Made a Joke About War Between India & Pakistan, But People are Not Amused
- In Conversation with Bojan Jankulovski - Head of Operations, Maserati India
- New Zealand's Perkins Dismissed in Unbelievable Fashion
- FAME India Phase II Scheme Approved by Cabinet - Implications, Impact and Industry Reactions
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results