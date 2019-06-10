Wife of Journalist Arrested for 'Defaming' Adityanath Moves SC, Hearing Tomorrow

The wife of a journalist, who was arrested for allegedly sharing an objectionable post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, has moved the Supreme Court. The court will hear the plea on Tuesday.

A vacation bench, comprising justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi, Monday took note of the submission by a lawyer that the plea filed by the spouse of the arrested scribe needed urgent hearing as the arrest was "illegal" and "unconstitutional". The journalist's wife Jageesha Arora has filed a habeas corpus (bring the person) petition challenging the arrest of Kanojia.

An FIR was registered against Prashant Kanojia by a sub-inspector at Hazratganj police station on Friday night in which it was alleged that the accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image".

Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the CM office claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to the CM.

The verified Twitter handle of Kanojia @PJkanojia said that he is alumnus of IIMC and Mumbai university and is associated with some media organisations.

Another person was arrested in Gorakhpur on Sunday for ‘defaming’ Adityanath, making it the fourth such arrest in the last three days. Earlier, Ishika Singh, head of a Noida-based news channel, and Anuj Shukla, one of the editors of the channel, were arrested for allegedly making “objectionable comments” and “propagating defamatory content” against the UP chief minister.