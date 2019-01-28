English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wife of Main Bulandshahr Accused Cries Foul, Says Evidence Was Planted
The Uttar Pradesh police had on Sunday reportedly recovered the mobile phone of Subodh Kumar, who was killed in the violence, from the house of accused Prashant Natt.
Subodh Kumar Singh was shot in the head after he tried to pacify a mob in Bulandshahr in December last year. (Image : PTI)
The Uttar Pradesh police had on Sunday reportedly recovered the mobile phone of Subodh Kumar from the house of Prashant Natt.
However, Prashant's wife Sonam has alleged that Subodh Kumar phone was not present at their house.
"Police is making false allegations against us. If it was inspector Subodh's phone then why would have we kept it with us? We would have destroyed the device. The police brought the phone. They have taken four more phones from our home. My husband is innocent," Sonam told media here.
On the other hand, Atul Srivastav, Superintendent of Police (SP) City, said: “As per information received from sources, an operation was conducted to recover the mobile of the deceased policeman Subodh Kumar. His phone was recovered from the main accused Prashant Natt house.”
The search for the pistol is underway, he added.
Inspector Kumar was killed on December 3, 2018, in violence that flared up after carcasses of cattle were apparently found in a forest close to a police post in Uttar Pradesh.
Kumar was wounded and later died. A postmortem report had found that the policeman had died of a bullet wound below his left eyebrow.
One of the prime accused in the case, BJP's Yuva Morcha leader Shikhar Agarwal was arrested by the police from Hapur on January 10.
So far over 35 people, including Prashant Natt, have been arrested in connection with the violence.
Natt, had confessed to shooting at Subodh Kumar, according to police.
