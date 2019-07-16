Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Wife Of Squadron Leader Killed In Bengaluru's Mirage 2000 Crash To Join Air Force

Squadron Leaders Samir Abrol and Siddhartha Negi were killed after the Mirage-2000 crashed on the runway of the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd in Bengaluru on February 1 this year.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
Wife Of Squadron Leader Killed In Bengaluru's Mirage 2000 Crash To Join Air Force
(Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: Months after Garima Abrol lost her husband Squadron Leader Samir Abrol in a fighter jet crash in Bengaluru, she may join the the Indian Air Force as the martyr's wife has qualified the Services Selection Board exam in Varanasi. She may get an opportunity to join the academy in Telangana's Dundigal.

Squadron Leaders Samir Abrol and Siddhartha Negi were killed after the Mirage-2000, upgraded at the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), crashed on the runway of the state-run aircraft-maker's facility in the heart of Bengaluru on February 1 this year.

Abrol from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Negi from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, were commissioned in the Air Force a decade ago and were on deputation as test pilots at the IAF's Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) in Bengaluru.

