Wife of Uttarakhand's Tourism Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Family Gets Quarantined

Former Minister Amrita Rawat's sample report confirmed that she had contracted the virus, Satpal Maharaj's OSD Abhishek Sharma said. She is being hospitalised, he said.

  PTI New Delhi
  Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 10:02 AM IST
Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj's wife and former minister Amrita Rawat has tested positive for COVID-19.

Her swab sample report confirming that she has contracted the virus came on Saturday evening, the minister's OSD Abhishek Sharma said. She is being hospitalised, he said.

Amrita Rawat was a minister in the Harish Rawat government. The minister and the rest of the family have been home quarantined at their residence in the city, he said.

On Friday, Maharaj had attended a meeting of the state cabinet. The number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand has risen to 749, with 33 more testing positive.


