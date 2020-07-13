Wife of Vikas Dubey’s Close Aide Amar Could be Released From Jail Soon as IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal Orders Probe

Lucknow: While dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter, several questions related to the whole incident remain unanswered. One of such questions is about the arrest of wife of Amar Dubey, a close aide of the gangster who was also killed in an encounter.

Amar’s wife Khushi was sent to jail after her husband was killed over his alleged involvement in the shootout in Vikru village in which eight cops had lost their life and six were grievously injured.

Amar had allegedly got married a week before the infamous shootout at Vikru village under Chaubeypur police station in Kanpur. Soon after his encounter, his newly-wed wife was arrested and sent to jail. However, Vikas’s wife Richa, who was also detained for interrogation, was later let off by police and STF sleuths. This became a point of debate on social media as several criticised the arrest Richa at a time when Khushi was let off.

IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal took cognizance of the issue and reportedly ordered SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar to investigate and release Amar’s wife. As per police sources, as soon as the court opens, a report will be sent by the investigating officer, paving way for the release of Khushi.

Speaking to News18 a few days back, Amar’s grandmother had raised questions on the arrest of his wife who was married barely three days before the incident at Vikru village. “I want to know why was our daughter-in-law Khushi made an accused in the case while the wife of Amar Dubey, Richa, was given a clean chit by the police? We want justice,” she had said.

As per information available, Amar and Khushi had met each other via social networking site and the marriage was done against the wishes of Khushi’s parents. There were also unconfirmed reports of Khushi being forcibly bought for marriage with Amar Dubey and a marriage ceremony was held inside the Vikas’s house. A few days back, video of the marriage ceremony had also gone viral, showing Vikas and his aides dancing to the tunes of Bollywood songs to celebrate.