1-MIN READ

Wife Refuses to Cook Egg Curry, UP Man Kills Three-year-old Son in Rage

Representative image.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 10:27 AM IST
Bulandshahr: A three-year-old child was allegedly beaten to death by his alcoholic father after his wife refused to cook egg curry for him.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the accused, Subhash Banjara, returned home in an inebriated condition in the Nagla village and told his wife to prepare the egg curry.

When she refused, Banjara initially thrashed his wife. Later he attacked his son, who sustained serious injuries. The child was rushed to a local hospital in the Khurja area where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

A senior police officer at Khurja Kotwali said "Banjara fled from his home soon after the incident. Efforts are on to arrest him. An FIR under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered against him."

