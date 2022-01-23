CHANGE LANGUAGE
Wild Bear Spotted Atop Tree in Odisha Village, Villagers Panic, Rescue Ops On

According to the villagers, the bear entered into Nayakguda village last night in search of food. (News18)

According to the villagers, the bear entered Nayakguda village last night in search of food. Unable to return, the bear climbed the tree. Local villagers then informed the Umarkote forest department.

Maheswar Behera

A wild bear was spotted atop a neem tree, causing panic in Nayakguda village under Umarkote block of Nabarangpur district in Odisha on Sunday.

According to the villagers, the bear entered Nayakguda village last night in search of food. Unable to return, the bear climbed the tree. Local villagers then informed the Umarkote forest department.

Nimain Biswas, villager, said, “We are in a state of panic to see bear atop a tree. On most occasions, bears enter a village in search of food and cause damage in various places. The forest department should take appropriate steps to ensure safety of people.”

A 10-member team is involved in the rescue operation. (News18)
“For the past few days, wild bears have been damaging our crop,” said another villager Mani Mohan Ray.

A 10-member team is involved in the rescue operation.

Dhananjaya Mohapatra, ACF, Nabarangpur, said, “Our team is alert to rescue the bear safely. We are creating awareness in the village. We are hopeful that the bear will return to the forest at night.”

A few months ago, two wild bears were spotted playing with a football at Sukhigaon village under Umarkote block. The video had gone viral.

first published:January 23, 2022, 17:59 IST